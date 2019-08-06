Gary Allison, 3-5 visitation, Hamilton Funeral Home

Joyce Clark, 1:30 p.m., Hamilton United Methodist Church

Amber Crakaal, 3 p.m., Meet Jesus at the Crossroads Church

Lurene Glover, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Betty Godsey, 1:30 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery

Ella Sue LeMay, 2 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery

Donald Osborn, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Glenn Paxton, 2:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Florence

Hildred Phillips, 11 a.m., Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay

Bill Scogin Jr., 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Kathy Watson, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

Tags

Loading...
Loading...