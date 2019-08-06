Gary Allison, 3-5 visitation, Hamilton Funeral Home
Joyce Clark, 1:30 p.m., Hamilton United Methodist Church
Amber Crakaal, 3 p.m., Meet Jesus at the Crossroads Church
Lurene Glover, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Betty Godsey, 1:30 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery
Ella Sue LeMay, 2 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery
Donald Osborn, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Glenn Paxton, 2:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Florence
Hildred Phillips, 11 a.m., Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay
Bill Scogin Jr., 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Kathy Watson, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee
