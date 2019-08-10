Dorothy Barr, 10 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia
Donald Berryman, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville
Nathan Brown, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro
John Edmond, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Sue Gordon, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Louise Graham, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence
Willo Grinnell, 2 p.m., Busby Church of God
John Johnson, noon, New Jerusalem MB Church, Russellville
Michael Killen, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Milton Killen Jr., 11 a.m., Florence City Cemetery
Vicki Kirksey, 2 p.m., Moulton Baptist Church
Alton Nicholson, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Dorothy Sentz, 2:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Florence
Reta Smith, noon, Greater St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Florence
Jackie Stewart, 1-3 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Michelle Swinney, 11 a.m., Marion County Funeral Home
Michael Yocom, 1 p.m., Fairview Cemetery
