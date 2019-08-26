Sandra Batchelor, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Warren Crouch, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Faye Harrison, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Lonnie Henderson, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Charles Massengale, 3 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence
Randall McMurtrey, noon, Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia
Betty Norwood, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel, Loretto, Tennessee
Edna Pearson, 11 a.m., Shiloh MB Church, Florence
Bobby Sneed, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence
Commented