Sandra Batchelor, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Warren Crouch, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Faye Harrison, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Lonnie Henderson, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Charles Massengale, 3 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

Randall McMurtrey, noon, Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

Betty Norwood, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel, Loretto, Tennessee

Edna Pearson, 11 a.m., Shiloh MB Church, Florence

Bobby Sneed, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

