Dixie Balentine, 11 a.m., Pine Hill Cemetery
Margaret Burden, 1 p.m., Hampton Heights Baptist Church
Mary DePoyster, 12-12:30 p.m., Greenview Funeral Chapel
Tressie Desmond, 10:30 a.m., Sacred heart5 Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee
Robert James, 11 a.m., St. Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Russellville
Alexander Marshall, 11 a.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals
Anna Morris, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Clara Norris, 4 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Oscar Willard, noon, Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
