Dixie Balentine, 11 a.m., Pine Hill Cemetery

Margaret Burden, 1 p.m., Hampton Heights Baptist Church

Mary DePoyster, 12-12:30 p.m., Greenview Funeral Chapel

Tressie Desmond, 10:30 a.m., Sacred heart5 Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee

Robert James, 11 a.m., St. Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Russellville

Alexander Marshall, 11 a.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Anna Morris, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Clara Norris, 4 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Oscar Willard, noon, Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

