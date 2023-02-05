F.2.5.23 Aurelia Lee.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — Aurelia Victoria Malone Lee was welcomed into her Heavenly home on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born to Frank and Marie Malone on September 2nd, 1931, and was the youngest of six children, Ed, John David, Martina, Frank and Jody who have all pre-deceased her.

