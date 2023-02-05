TUSCUMBIA — Aurelia Victoria Malone Lee was welcomed into her Heavenly home on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born to Frank and Marie Malone on September 2nd, 1931, and was the youngest of six children, Ed, John David, Martina, Frank and Jody who have all pre-deceased her.
Known as a steel magnolia who never minced her words, she was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Aurelia was a fierce protector of her family, a loyal friend you could count on, and a faithful employee for the people of Colbert County.
Aurelia was the Chief Clerk of the Colbert County Commission. She began her career there in 1962 where she helped to improve many aspects of Colbert County and the Courthouse employees. Her devotion to her job helped bring about Alabama State Retirement for all courthouse employees. She retired in 1989, when she and her husband, Leland began to travel and spend more time with family, especially their grandsons.
Aurelia was a member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church in Tuscumbia. She and Leland were also long-time members and golfers of the Tennessee Valley Country Club.
Aurelia is predeceased by her loving husband, Leland Lee; son-in-law, Steve Graves; as well as her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her two daughters, Aurelia (Penny) Lee Graves, and Ann Lee Harland and husband, Gary; her three grandsons, Leland Lee Graves and wife, Jill, Adam Gary Harland and wife, Bronwyn, and Steven Lee Harland; her three great-grandchildren, Cailyn, Dawson and Evelyn Harland; special niece, Tina German; nephew, Jimmy Malone; Goddaughter, Michele German; cousin, Ella Marchbanks; and numerous other nieces, nephews and family members.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 6th at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with Chad Holder officiating.
Pallbearers will be Lee Graves, Adam Harland, Steven Harland, Jimmy Malone, Tommy Campbell, Drew Aldridge and Earl McGahee.
