TUSCUMBIA — Aurelia Victoria Malone Lee, 91, died February 2, 2023. Visitation will be from 11:30-12:30 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

