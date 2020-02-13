RUSSELLVILLE — Aurora Chavez Cancino, 82, died February 9, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home and at 5 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Russellville. Funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.

