HAMILTON — Austin Adkins, age 76, Hamilton, AL, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Brookwood Baptist in Birmingham. He was born in Wynne, Arkansas on June 16, 1943 to Alfred Harlan Adkins and Goldie York Adkins.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Marion County Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Jeff Armbrester officiating. Burial will be in Hamilton City Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Harlan and Goldie Adkins and sister, Shirley Kidd.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Carol Adkins; children, Leigh Todd (husband, Chris), Kevin Adkins (wife, Shae); grandchildren, Leighton Todd, Walker Todd (wife, Casey); great-grandchild, Lily Catherine Todd; siblings, Linda Davis (husband, Barron), Jerry Lane Adkins, Allen Adkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and his best friend Merlin.
