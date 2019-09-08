RUSSELLVILLE
Austin Lee Green, 42, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away September 5, 2019 at his residence. He was a 1995 graduate of Russellville High School, a brick mason, and attended First Free Will Baptist Church, Russellville.
Visitation with family and friends will be Monday, September 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Keith Prince officiating.
Mr. Green is survived by his parents, Terry and Margaret Green; daughter, Nevaeh Green; brothers, Stuart Mills and wife, Gayla and Matthew Green and wife, Amanda; uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Earl and Lorene Green and William and Juanita Cook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Austin’s family.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
