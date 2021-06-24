TUSCUMBIA — Austin O’Neal “Red” Morris, 45, died June 20, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral home, Tuscumbia, directing.

