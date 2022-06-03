PORTLAND, TENNESSEE — Earl Austin Wood Jr., 83, formerly of Sheffield, died May 26, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence, service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. He was the husband of the late Annie Wood. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

