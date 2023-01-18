IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Auston Leroy Morre, 82, died Sunday, January 15, 2023. Visitation was held on January 17, 2023, from 9-11 a.m., at Ludlam Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, with burial in Snowtown Cemetery.

