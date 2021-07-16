RUSSELLVILLE — Author Vanzell Cassel, 60, died July 14, 2021. Visitation will be today at noon at Tharptown Friendship Holiness Church. Service will be Saturday at noon at the church with burial in Tharptown Friendship Holiness Church Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, will assist the family.

