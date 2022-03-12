GOLDEN, MS — Autumn Rose Wells, four months, passed away March 9, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. The funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home chapel with burial to following the Wells Family Cemetery, Belmont, MS.

