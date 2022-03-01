IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Avah Ruth Henson, 89, died February 27, 2022. Funeral Thursday at 1 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories in Sikeston, MO. Visitation 12 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

