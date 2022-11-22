FLORENCE — Avalee McCreless McDonald passed to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the age of 99 years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born July 1, 1923 to Alvin and Fannie Jane McCreless in Hatton, Alabama. She was the last of nine children. Ava was preceded in death by husband, Roy Henison McDonald; five brothers and three sisters, granddaughter, Julie Scott and great-granddaughter, Morgan Rich.
She is survived by daughters, Joyce Scott (Joe), Delores Neal, Tammy Westmeyer (Don), and son, Roylee McDonald (Cathy). She has ten grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Joey Scott, Robbie Neal, Chris Neal, Jeff McDonald, Matthew Westmeyer and Tyler Westmeyer.
Service will be conducted by loving nephew, Pastor Jimmy Shields and concluded at end of funeral home service.
Visitation for friends will be on Wednesday, November 23rd from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel at 1950 Helton Drive, Florence, Alabama.
Instead of flowers, please make donations to veteran’s associations or charity of your choice. Special thanks to Southern Care Hospice and special nurse Misty Wilson.
