SHEFFIELD — Averill Pernell Perkins, 49, died June 16, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. The viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

