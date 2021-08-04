RED BAY
Elouise Averine Hall Ledbetter, 86, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, AL. She was born in Franklin County, AL and was a business owner, working in the florist industry for many years. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge #1 Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL.
Services will be Thursday, August 5, at 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Brother Billy Nichols and Brother Tim Harris officiating. Burial will be in Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two children, Terry Hall (Susan) and June Harris (Tim); four grandchildren, Keesha Lindley (Anthony), Jonathan Hall (Brandi), Anne-Marie Patrick (Kevin) and Katie Russell (William); six great-grandchildren, Carlie Lindley, Kaylie Lindley, Carson Lindley, Katlyn Lindley, Clayton Lindley and Naomi Hall; two stepchildren, Cathy Russell and Joe Ledbetter; two sisters, Marie LeMay and Sue Davis; one brother, Billy Johnston and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Troy Hall and Dude Ledbetter; her father and mother, Husie and Lonnie Humphries Johnston; three brothers and two sisters.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burnout Cemetery Fund, c/o Donald Gober, 1171 Highway 16, Vina, AL 35593.
Visitation will be today, August 4, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Commented