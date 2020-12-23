HAMILTON — Avery Brandon Cohoon, 4 months, died December 19, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

