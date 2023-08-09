MUSCLE SHOALS — Avery E. Michael, 96, died August 7, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

