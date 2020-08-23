KILLEN — Avery Ellis Heupel, 17, of Killen, passed away after a tragic accident on Friday, August 21, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Avery will be planned and announced at a later date by her family.
Avery was an honor student at Central High School, where she enjoyed playing Clarinet in the Wildcat Band. Her band director, Jeremy Thigpen, was a great influence to her. In 2016 she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. After graduating high school she planned to attend The University of Auburn and study Chemical Engineering. Avery was a hostess at Big Bad Breakfast in Florence, where she enjoyed serving many customers. She was a loving, free-spirited, and smart young girl, who will be missed by everyone.
Preceding Avery in death were her paternal grandparents, Jesse and Donna Heupel; and maternal grandfather, Buddy Hale.
Survivors include her mother, Jessica Hale (Jimmy); father, Jason Heupel; sisters, Kasidy and Ruthie Miller; brothers, J.P. and Will Miller; grandmother, Melanie Greer; grandparents, Doug and Kathy Miller; aunts, “ain’t” Jessica Wade (George), Monique Stedman, and Amy Miller; uncle, David Miller (Sam); numerous cousins; special friend, Max Blasingame; as well as many loving friends.
In memory of Avery, donations may be made to the Central High School Wildcat Band.
Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the local school systems for reaching out to our family during this trying time as well as all of the first responders.
You are invited to share memories and leave online condolences for the family at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.
