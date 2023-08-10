F.8.10.23 Avery Michael.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Avery E. Michael, 96, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, August 11, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder and Casey Hagle officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

