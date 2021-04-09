BIRMINGHAM — On Saturday, April 3, 2021, Avery Thompson Jr., Christian, loving husband, father of two children and six grandchildren went home to be with Jesus at the age of 69.
Avery was born in Town Creek, AL on March 27, 1952. He was later raised in Sheffield, AL where he eventually met and married his wife of 47 years, Shelayne Hardy. They raised their two sons, Tre’ and Mark in the Birmingham area where they eventually settled down. Avery loved watching and coaching sports, being active with the church, playing his bass guitar in his band and most of all spending time with his family. He was known for his infectious personality and his kind and sweet compassionate spirit. Avery had a positive and tremendous impact on many lives over the course of his life. Avery is preceded in death by his father, Avery Sr.; his mother, Lillian; his two sisters, Margaret and Francis and his brother, Charles.
He is survived in death by his wife, Shelayne; his two sons, Tre’ and daughter-in-law, Marcy, Mark and daughter-in-law, Haley; his six grandchildren, Hardy, Julia, Mitchell, Sawyer, Preston and Laynie Collins; his two brothers, Roy and JohnWayne; his two sisters, Dean and Joan and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A receiving of friends will be held today April 9, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and the funeral service will be on Saturday April 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Both will be held at Southern Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery, 475 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham, AL 35124.
