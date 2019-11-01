TUSCUMBIA — Avie Mae Bohannon, 96, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Charlie James will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of North Highland Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Dora Hamm; husband, Arlie Bohannon; son, Danny Bohannon; brothers and sisters; daughters-in-law, Louise Bohannon and Kitty Ann Bohannon; and son-in-law, Ben Wilson.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas Bohannon of Florence, AL, Oscar Bohannon (Deborah) of Rainville, AL, Dwight Bohannon (Phyllis) of Muscle Shoals, AL, and Randy Bohannon of Littleville, AL; daughters, Brenda Kennemur (Danny) of Russellville, AL, Kay Oliver (Tommy) of Muscle Shoals, AL, Diane Wilson of Russellville, AL, and Annette Leonard (Roger) of Lewisburg, TN; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-greatgrandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
A special thanks to Encompass Home Health and Hospice and Dr. Brian Richards.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented