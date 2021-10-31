IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Avis LaWayne Harris, 57, died October 28, 2021. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Russia hits new high daily coronavirus cases
- What is COP? Key facts and terms at climate summit explained
- The Latest: Prince Charles sees last chance for planet
- UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests
- Blinken raised concerns about Taiwan with China
- Biden to tell Erdogan that US and Turkey must avoid crises
- UN climate summit to formally kick off in Glasgow
- American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions
Most Read
Articles
- Brandy Risner: Husband's legacy and K-9 bring comfort in grief
- ALEA investigating delivery driver struck by a vehicle in Tuscumbia
- Man facing sex abuse, torture of child charges
- Propane heater may be cause of mobile home fire
- Glenn Rickard shares his lifelong passion for quilting
- Beloved pet's ashes are a social media hit
- Moderna booster shots available in most Shoals pharmacies
- Commissioners: County shouldn't build new road
- Slag Yard saga moving closer to a resolution
- Contour Airlines makes pitch to provide regional jet service to the Shoals
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Killen man facing drug trafficking charge
- 2021 Alabama high school football playoff pairings
- Brandy Risner: Husband's legacy and K-9 bring comfort in grief
- Edith Susanne Smith
- ALEA investigating delivery driver struck by a vehicle in Tuscumbia
- Melanie Hale Harding and Peggy Hale
- Dewana Roberts
- Parole denied for attempted murder convict
- John Chowning
- Tina Mellott
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Solar farm energy is costly alternative (1)
- Colbert grand jury to hear kicked, killed puppy case (1)
- DA: Martin should not have been free (1)
- Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate (1)
- Allen Thornton HOSA club raises autism awareness and funds for Luv Michael (1)
- Alabama Senate passes $1.3B prison construction plan (1)
- Legislature buries head in sand on criticism (1)
- Low scores have state leaders looking for options (1)
- White House actions raise questions (1)
- Ivey calls for special session to set district lines (1)
- High school football: Game previews for Oct. 14-15 (1)
- Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented