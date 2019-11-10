FLORENCE — Ayleen Hairell Johnston, age 88, of Florence, Alabama died at her home on November 6, 2019 following an extended illness.
She was a faithful and longtime member of Oakland Methodist Church.
Ayleen was a loving, Godly wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and Christian example to all who knew her. She was a true virtuous woman, that lived her life glorifying God in all she said and did. She never hesitated to stop and pray with anyone, be it a loved one or stranger. She made it her life’s goal to teach God’s word and lead people to Him.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Beulah Hairell; husband, Billy Johnston; and son, Sonny Johnston. She is survived by her sons, Terry “Turk” Johnston and Keith Johnston; brother, Ed Hairell Jr.; sisters, Kathleen Belcher and Gwen Filchek (Dennis); grandchildren, Cheryl Johnston Souther (Will) and Scott Johnston (Bridget); great-grandchildren, Dylan Johnston, Trey Johnston, Brady Johnston and Carley Souther.
Visitation will be at Oakland Community Church (formerly Oakland Methodist), Florence, on Monday, November 11th from 1 to 2 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Minister will be Bill Siegel. Burial will be in Walston’s Cemetery following the service. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
