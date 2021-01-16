FLORENCE — Azalia W. Shaw, 82, of Florence passed away on January 14, 2021. She was a longtime member of the Northwood United Methodist Church, devoted to her family, many friends, and church family. Her pride, joy, and person was her loving husband of 62 years, Jerry Shaw, who she loved sharing her life with.
Azalia is survived by her daughters, Karen Poole (Steve), Beth Cutrer (Rob); grandchildren, Natalie Lasley (Trey), Amanda Poole, Elizabeth Hartfield, Walker Hartfield, Kate Hartfield; sister-in-law, Suzanne Gardner (Earl); cousin, Debbie Norris (Gerald); and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Shaw; and her parents, W.H. and Earline Walker.
There will be a graveside service held for Mrs. Shaw on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Wayne Williams and Scott Coats will be officiating the service. To serve as pallbearers will be: Earl Gardner, Rob Gardner, Walker Hartfield, Dr. Gerald Norris, Ronnie Smith, and Trey Lasley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be considered to the American Cancer Society or Northwood United Methodist Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Bob Mann for all of his care and support.
