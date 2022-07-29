GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — B. Lee Harper Pierce, 64, died July 27, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Lee was married to Terry Pierce for 37 years.

