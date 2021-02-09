KILLEN — B.T. Hine, 94, died February 7, 2021. There will be a private, family only funeral service. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hine was a United States Army veteran.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.