KILLEN — B T Hine, 94, of Killen, AL, passed away February 7, 2021 at NAMC. B T was a retired auto salesman at Thornton Chrysler & Dodge, where he worked for 35 years and a member of the Methodist faith. He was a United States Army veteran of WWII. B T loved little children, turkey hunting, water skiing, bowling and his special cat Ugly.
B T is survived by daughter, Patrecia Hine Barels; sister, Elaine Hine; grandchildren: Kyle Barels and Liza Brown (Tim); great- grandchild, Evan Sharpe.
He was preceded in death by parents, Charles Franklin Hine and Alma Ann Powell Hine; brothers, Willie Hine, Homer Hine, Fulton Hine, and Rutledge Hine
There will be a private, family only service held for B T with Reggie Bruce officiating. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Barels, Tim Brown, Lexie Holden, Paul Howell, Webb Wright, and Dale Gamble. Honorary pallbearers will be Willie Tee Hill, Jimmie Kennedy, John Thompson, and Leon Oliver.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and the Nurses on the 2nd and 5th Floors at NAMC. They would also like to thank Webb Wright for his care and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in B T‘s memory.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
