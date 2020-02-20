FLORENCE — Bailey J. Berlin, 30, formerly of Phil Campbell, passed away February 14, 2020. Born in Decatur, Alabama, Mr. Berlin was employed by Witt and Bradley Tax Services and held a Master’s Degree in accounting from the University of Alabama. He was a member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation with family and friends will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Tyler James officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Hill Cemetery, Phil Campbell. Pallbearers will include Chase White, Stephen Lacey, Rick Lindsey, Anthony Bradley, Bart Gillis and Mackie Gillis with J.P. Glass and Kevin Aaron as honorary bearers.
Survivors include wife, Maggie Parker; mother, Tamara Berlin; father, Jerome Berlin; stepfather, Wade Sherrill; grandparents, Larry and Wanda Yancey, and Shirley Prestage; sister, Grace Berlin; brother, Bart Bolton and family; aunts, Terri Finley and Janet Bennett; several cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bailey Berlin Scholarship Fund, Phil Campbell High School.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
