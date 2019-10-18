FLORENCE
Baker Eugene Hill, 92, of Florence passed away on October 16, 2019. He was a member of Florence First Church of the Nazarene. He graduated from Central High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy; graduated from Larimore Business College and retired from TVA with over 40 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jackie Hill; his son, Jimmy Hill; his parents, Herman and Sallie Hill; his brother, J.C. Hill and his sisters, Gladys Hendrix and Helen Howard.
Survivors include his daughter, Kim Hill; son, Jeff Hill (Susan) and grandson, Justin Hill. Visitation will be held at Greenview Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. A service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Greenview Memorial Chapel with Pastor Randy Crawford and Dr. Lee Allison officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.
