TUSCUMBIA
Michael Richard “Bama” Michel, 66, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center, surrounded by his family. There will be a private family Celebration of Life.
Bama graduated from Decatur High School as an all-star athlete and served honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved playing golf and watching Alabama football. Roll Tide! Bama was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Michel, and brother, David Michel.
Bama is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Terri Buchanan Michel; children, Brent Buchanan (Stephanie) and Adam Buchanan (Rachel); mother, Shirley Michel; aunt, Nancy Bullock; father-in-law, Clifford Robertson; brother, James Michel (Mary); five grandchildren, Rylee, Kyle, Kaylee, Morgan, and Kagan Buchanan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a cancer charity of your choice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented