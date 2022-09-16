FLORENCE — Barbara Allen Brown, 77, died September 13, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park. She was the wife of Joseph David Brown. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.