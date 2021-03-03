HAMILTON — Barbara Ann Carter, 82, died March 1, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens.

