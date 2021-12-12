FLORENCE — Barbara Ann Creasy Senn, age 82, passed from this life on December 8, 2021, after a long battle with dementia.
Born to Maggie Ruth Garner Creasy and John Sylvester Creasy, in Florence, Alabama. She lived most of her life in the Cloverdale community.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Floyd Creasy; infant daughter, Celina Kay Senn; son, Quinn Keith “Buddy” Senn, and Carl Gardner Senn, father of her children.
Barbara faithfully raised three generations. Barbara was the mother of Carla Ann Senn, Quinn Keith Senn, Janetta Cherie Cochran and Dinah Senn Rheinschmidt (Dane).
She was the grandmother of Cecilia Cherie Cochran, (son, Jasenn), Brandy Nicole Russell, (daughters, Alexis Rich and Penelope Russell), Dianna Michelle Senn, (daughters, Penny Redmon, Macie Capley, and son, Mason Capley) and Cristy Ann Buchanan (Josh), daughters, Baylee Rae Lawson and Brooklynn Buchanan and son Jasper Keith Buchanan, Dinah and Dane’s son, Kaden Senn Rheinschmidt, and Martin Lowery (Katy), (daughter, Dallas, sons, Titan, Koa, and Mayer Lowery).
Barbara was known for her smiling face and gentle demeanor. She was blessed with having a large family of aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces and nephews which she loved dearly, and they loved her.
A celebration of life will be held at Pisgah Methodist church with Mike Darling officiating on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. inside the church. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in the adjoining cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Creasy, Larry Keeton, Terry Keeton, Robert Creasy, Art Carnes, William Thomas and Dane Rheinschmidt.
