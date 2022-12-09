LEIGHTON — Barbara Ann Crosswhite, 73, Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, December 10, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jerry Balentine officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton.
Barbara was a lifelong resident of the Shoals area where she worked as a caregiver. She was an avid yard-saler and enjoyed trips to Tunica. Barbara was loved by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Crosswhite; and parents, J.P. Smith and Selma Sells.
Barbara is survived by her children, Teresa Posey (Danny Green) and Anthony Crosswhite (Brittany); brothers, Bobby Smith (Brenda) and Tony Smith (Claudette); sister, Brenda Moore (Ray); grandchildren, Tim Moore, and Chance, Khloe, and Cooper Crosswhite; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Pallbearers will be Larry Harden, Robert Hampton, Thomas Roden, Kenny Roden, Doug Roden, Derrick Todd, and Dustin Hines. Sebastian and Cain Todd will serve as honorary pallbearers.
