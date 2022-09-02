F.9.2.22 Barbara Galloway.jpg

RUSSELLVILLE — Barbara Ann Duboise Galloway, 82 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away August 31, 2022.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Delmer Duboise and Bro. Stan Galloway officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Bob was a member of Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church.

She was born July 26, 1940 in Russellville, AL.

Bob was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Littie Duboise; and her siblings, Nan Alice Duboise and Van Allen Duboise.

She is survived by her husband, David R. Galloway; her children, Al (Lisa) Galloway and Pam (Glenn) Capps; her grandchildren, Drew Galloway, Nick (Becca) Galloway, Brad Galloway, and Emily (Chris) Mason; her great-grandchildren, Ellen Mason and Micah Galloway; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Drew Galloway, Nick Galloway, Brad Galloway, Chris Mason, Michael Eady, and Grayson Eady.

Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

