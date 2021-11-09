LEIGHTON — Barbara Ann Ford, 84, died November 7, 2021. Vistiation will be Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery. She was of the Christian faith.

