RUSSELLVILLE — Barbara Ann Fuller Gandy, 73 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away October 1, 2022.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 59 years, Doyle Gandy; her son, Michael Gandy; her two grandchildren, Amber (Jeremy) Wright and Drue Gandy; and her sister, Martha Fay Keplinger (Rayburn). She had three great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Mackenzie, Charlee, and Sylas Wright. She loved all of her family with everything she had.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Druey and Leona Fuller; and her sons, Dondi Gandy and Welsey McNelley.
Visitation will be today, October 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m. until noon at Akins Funeral Home followed by the graveside at Duncan Creek Cemetery with Brother James McCullar officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time.
