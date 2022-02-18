LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. —  Barbara Ann Manning, 57, died February 14, 2022. Visitation was Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. She was of the Baptist faith.

