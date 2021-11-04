FLORENCE — Barbara Ann Miller Campbell of Florence, Alabama passed away on Sunday October 31, 2021 at her home.
Barbara was born December 29, 1950 in Florence, Alabama to Edgar Bryan Miller and Barbara Singleton Bliss Miller. Barbara graduated from Coffee High School in 1969. She went on to study art at the University of North Alabama. Prior to completing her degree, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she had her son Joseph McDaniel. She was a stewardess for many major airlines while in Atlanta. She loved to fly and serve others. She also worked in social work. She loved counseling others and had a great desire to help those in need and truly cared for others. She met her husband William “Bill” Campbell while working in this field.
Barbara and Bill moved back to Florence in the late 1990’s and she finished her degree in art at the University of North Alabama. She began her own business in graphic arts and was quite talented. She did many projects for local companies and events from Helen Keller to the WC Handy Festival. She was well known for a canvas piece “The Spam Can”. She had a flare for being able to visualize projects and how they would turnout. She was well loved by everyone she came in contact with.
Barbara was a member of the Florence First United Methodist Church where she attended as a young girl. She had an avid love for animals, most especially cats which she had many cats over the years. It was always fun to hear her tell funny stories about her crazy cats. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh you could not help but join in.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Campbell; her parents, Edgar Bryan Miller and Barbara Singleton Bliss Miller; brother, Charles William Miller and sister-in-law, Mary Emily Miller.
Barbara is survived by her son, Joseph McDaniel; stepson, Scott Campbell (Trina); Loving fiancé’, Jim Sledge; brother, Edgar Bryan Miller, Jr.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly and also survived by her cat, Nums.
There will be a visitation on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 8:00 until 10:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The memorial service will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arts Recovery Community, 177 CR 61, Florence, AL 35634.
After the service, friends are welcome to attend to view her art work and food at New Beginnings Church of Florence. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
