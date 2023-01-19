F.1.19.23 Barbara Roden.jpg
ANDERSON, ALABAMA — Barbara Ann Roden, age 75, of Anderson, AL passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at NAMC after an extended illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, retired from TJs Manufacturing and a member of Corum Chapel Church. After she retired, she loved being outside whether it be gardening on her flowers (especially her Roses). She was the best, most loving, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother ever. Her love was so gentle and pure that if you knew her you surely felt it and you were blessed. She was a strong Woman of Faith. She loved to spoil her grandsons and was looking forward to doing that with her great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Until we meet again we love you very much.

