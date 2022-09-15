RUSSELLVILLE — Barbara Ann Seal Clement, 77, died September 14, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. She was married to Kenneth Clement for 61 years.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Week 5: Shoals-area football power rankings
- ShoalsFest an Isbell vision, dream
- 'Jailhouse romance' flourished via 949 phone calls
- Quick Fix: No need for contstant stirring with this 'risotto' recipe
- Kitts: no plans to leave UNA
- Mars Hill Bible to close preschool campus
- Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial
- Do it all: SEC keeping tradition of strong tight-end talent
Most Read
Articles
- Vehicle backs into 3-year-old
- UNA to operate with $7.3M deficit
- Sandstone gone from ANCO building
- Police arrest kidnapping suspect
- Project closes portion of Natchez Trace Parkway
- 9/11 survivor shares story with students
- Fishing pier may be replaced
- New DFA leader loves the 'vibe'
- Rausch's "Examination" on exhibit now
- Muscle Shoals contractor submits low bid for sidewalk project
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- TVA seeks license renewal for Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (1)
- Student loan 'forgiveness' sends wrong message (1)
- Key investigations get lost in Mar-A-Lago shuffle (1)
- Cleanup slated for today on Hawk Pride Mountain (1)
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M (1)
- Florence considers 3 roundabout projects (1)
- Shocker: Mars Hill loses to Cullman on final-play fumble TD (1)
- No children injured in school bus crash (1)
- Starting hot: Bowens, Himber help answer questions in Brooks' opener (1)
- New hangar project could start this fall (1)
- Mar-A-Largo raid is Democratic ruse (1)
- Florence man charged with drug trafficking twice in 3 months (1)
- H.S. Football: Mars Hill vs. Cullman (1)
- Council approves 1-time payment for Sheffield retirees, beneficiaries (1)
- 2-for-1 deal: Florence wins twice (on field and with a forfeit) (1)
Commented