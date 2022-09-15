RUSSELLVILLE — Barbara Ann Seal Clement, 77, died September 14, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. She was married to Kenneth Clement for 61 years.

