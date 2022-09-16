RUSSELLVILLE — Barbara Ann Seal Clement, age 77, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her residence.
Barbara was a devoted and active member of Siloam Baptist Church, having taught many years of Sunday School and always being willing to do whatever was needed. She worked a few years at Russellville City Schools. Barbara was a great cook, as she took great pride in cooking, and always made sure there was plenty of food. She was a passionate Atlanta Braves fan. Barbara had a servant’s heart and was a true prayer warrior, always praying for her children and all her grandchildren. The fruit of the spirit was evident in her life. To know Barbara was a blessing, and her family will cherish her memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Mary Seal; son-in-law, Lance Williams; daughter-in-law, Kim Bingham Clement; great-granddaughter, Collins Rae Howard; and brother-in-law, Johnnie Ray Bendall.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 61 years, Kenneth Clement; children, Kenny Clement (Donna), Kevin Clement (Gina), Gina Clement Kiel (Kevin); grandchildren, Ryne Clement (Mattie), Kendra Clement Howard (Nick), Lexi Williams McLendon (Jake), Maggie Rae Williams, Hunter Kiel, Claire Kiel, Joseph Kiel, Hayley Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Case Howard, Landry Howard, Livvy Clement; brother, Bobby Seal (Pansy); sisters, Faye Kelton (Paul), Martha Bendall; and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. today, September 16, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel with the funeral following at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Jarrod Helms will officiate the service and burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The pallbearers will be Ryne Clement, Nick Howard, Jake McLendon, Michael Limbaugh, Hunter Kiel, and Joseph Kiel.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jack McLendon and Dr. Brad McAnalley for you love and care shown to our family.
The family asks that instead of flowers, to please consider donating in Barbara’s memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 1700 4th Avenue S, Birmingham, AL 35233.
