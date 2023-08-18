HALEYVILLE — Barbara Ann Shirley, 79, died August 16, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

