TUSCUMBIA
Barbara Ann Smallwood, 84, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, June 3, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with J.T. Harrison officiating. The family requests that those attending wear masks and observe social distancing. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Ann was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Geneva and Wilburn W. Bradley.
Ann is survived by her husband, Curtis “Buck” Smallwood; children, Charlotte Pate and Randy Smallwood; sister, Lou McClung; grandchildren, Chad Pate, Jana Lowery, Casey Pate, and Ryan Smallwood; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chad Pate, Casey Pate, Adam Lowery, Jackson Lowery, and Ryan Smallwood.
