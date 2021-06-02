TUSCUMBIA — Barbara Ann Smallwood, 84, died June 1, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.