WASHINGTON, DC
Barbara Barnett Ford, 80, formerly of Florence, died October 8, 2019. Graveside service will be Saturday at noon at Galilee Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
