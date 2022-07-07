SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Barbara Barrier, 80, died July 4, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah, TN. Burial will follow in Fielder Cemetery.

